NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County Amateur Radio Emergency Service, known as ARES, has unveiled a new communications trailer designed to keep lines of communication open during emergencies and natural disasters.

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Connecting the community: Grimes County amateur radio group unveils communications trailer

"We would be able to provide with this trailer, a communications hub that's available to, uh, the county or anybody that calls for service," Tom Talley said.

Kenny Graves

The group previously raised money to fund the trailer. ARES members are licensed and trained radio communicators capable of operating in challenging situations.

"We do communications as a hobby because we like for some reason the idea of being able to speak to people remotely without any technology in the way other than the radio he's got or her and the radio we've got," Talley said.

Kenny Graves

If conventional communications infrastructure fails, the group can step in to provide a range of services.

"We can provide data over the internet, uh, satellite communications," Charles Jones said.

Kenny Graves

A local business owner said he recognizes the value the trailer brings to the community.

"They have the skill set and ability to make sure that our communications stay up not only for local needs, but as well as national information, uh, that we may need to be disseminated down to stay safe and secure in all the things that we do," Jake Cawthon said.

Kenny Graves

The group said it can mobilize quickly when called upon.

"We can, uh, we can put it together and pull down the road pretty quick," Jones said.

Kenny Graves

Talley said the group is ready when the community needs them most.

"You ought to prepare a little bit and from a communications point of view, most people won't rush out and buy a whole bunch of exotic radios, but we do this for fun. So when it's out we'll show up and communicate," Talley said.

Kenny Graves

The trailer will be officially unveiled at the group's Field Day event, running 24 hours straight from June 27 at 1 p.m. to June 28 at 1 p.m. at the Grimes County Justice Center.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

