Coaching up kids: Grimes County Youth Football getting ready for new year with new leadership

Grimes County Youth Football bounces back to host free summer camp

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Coaching up kids: Grimes County Youth Football ready for new year with new leadership

Grimes County Youth Football Association is gearing up for a new year under new leadership at Brule Field.

After losing a lot of their equipment and merchandise due to circumstances out of their control, the league is bouncing back with the help of the community.

Kenny Graves

"Last season was, was great, uh, phenomenal, and we'd like to piggyback off of that and make it even bigger and better," Tracey Rush said.

Rush is the president of the Grimes County Youth Football Association.

Kenny Graves

The organization is hosting a free summer camp for kids across the area this summer.

"Last year, well, last camp we had like 165 kids. We're looking to double that number and uh get going," Rush said.

Parents and supporters told me they know how important organized youth sports can be for children.

Sierra Rush

"So last year was my son's first year with the flag football. Absolutely loved it. I think that the current team of people that are operating at that board is doing such a phenomenal job. They've really turned it around and like rebranded it," Taylor Perry said.

Perry is a parent of a player in the league.

"It does so much for their development. One, it also strengthens their relationships with their friend groups within their current classroom, or maybe it expands it because they're interacting with another kid from another class or a grade," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

Ericksol Varrios of Macver Integral Cleaning Service also supports the league's mission.

"They're working really well. I mean, I like seeing what they're doing with the kids and how they, if there's an issue they figure out and they work together as a family, So the kids can have a safe environment to be able to have fun and and enjoy themselves and actually grow because it's a sport that people learn from and they grow each day," Varrios said.

Kenny Graves

The benefits of the program last well beyond childhood.

"Have them start young because that early exposure builds that confidence for them to really excel when they get into junior high or high school," Perry said.

For more information about the Grimes County Youth Football Association, including the summer camp, volunteering, or donation opportunities, visit their Facebook page or email gcyfaleague@gmail.com.

Kenny Graves

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