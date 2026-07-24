Iola moves forward with plans for its first-ever wastewater treatment plant

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City of Iola moves forward with plans for its first-ever wastewater treatment plant

The City of Iola is moving forward with plans — more than a decade in the making — to build its first-ever wastewater treatment plant, stepping away from the septic systems residents have relied on for decades.

Kenny Graves

Mayor Christina Stover said the project has been a long time coming.

"It took a lot of patience and persistence, and we have finally reached our goal," Stover said.

Kenny Graves

For decades, people living in Iola have raised families and built homes while waiting on a piece of basic infrastructure most towns take for granted.

"It took a lot of years, a lot of paperwork, a lot of finding the funding. The city currently has septic systems throughout, and we need a public sewer system," Stover said.

Kenny Graves

Residents say the project will benefit the entire city.

"I think it's a great benefit for the town. I think it will solve a lot of people's problems and it'll also increase our property values and probably draw more people to this town," local resident Dawn Link said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Codi Jo Haley echoed that sentiment.

"I think it's something that we've been waiting on for a really long time, and I think it's going to benefit the businesses as well as all the residents here, us especially. We do have septic, and I think that's going to change the game for us, for sure," Haley said.

Kenny Graves

Link, who is also a local business owner, believes the upgrade will make Iola more attractive to new residents.

"Probably some people from the city will be moving and they're not familiar with septic tanks. So, a sewer system will be more in their line of what they're used to and probably be more appealing," Link said.

Kenny Graves

Residents say they are ready to see the project finished.

"I think it's a great benefit for the town. I'm excited about it," Link said.

Iola ISD

"I'm just grateful that it is, it's here and it's about to happen," Haley said.

The mayor said construction will begin in September and should take two years to complete.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

