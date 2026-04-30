Building for the future: Anderson-Shiro CISD continues with new elementary school and other bond projects

Anderson-Shiro CISD bond project on track amid community growth

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Building for the future: Anderson-Shiro CISD continues with bond projects

Anderson-Shiro CISD is moving forward with construction projects funded by a $60 million bond voters approved in 2024, with early phases aimed at accommodating a growing student population and expanding educational opportunities.

Kenny Graves

Superintendent Dr. Sarah Borowicz said the work is progressing on schedule.

"Right now we are on track to be substantially completed in the beginning of June 2027 and ready to move in next summer," Borowicz said.

Kenny Graves

Among the projects underway is a brand-new elementary school with capacity for 770 students, along with a renovation of the current elementary school building to serve as the new junior high.

"Our new driveway to the new elementary school, brand new elementary school, um, that'll have the capacity for 770 students, and then also renovating our current elementary school to be the junior high," Borowicz said.

Kenny Graves

I've seen the traffic congestion on FM 149, and the new plans are designed to help alleviate that problem. Residents say it can be a significant issue.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

"It sometimes can take you 20 minutes, believe it or not, here in little old Anderson just to get from Highway 90 all the way to the high school and back," parent and local resident Atina Adair said.

Parent and local resident Carter Benton said he is pleased with how the district worked to address traffic flow as part of the project.

"I'm thrilled that they moved some of the entrances and exits and worked with TxDOT and worked with the county and the city on those things," Benton said.

Kenny Graves

Community members say the growth in the area makes these upgrades a necessary investment.

"We're excited about the things that are coming to ASCISD and how we're growing and what we're able to provide for our students and our educators," Adair said.

Kenny Graves

"This is much needed. We're growing. This community's growing, and it's an investment for our community, in our community," Benton said.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Parents are also looking forward to expanded Career and Technical Education classes the bond will help make possible.

"Starting with class of 2029, will be able to graduate with, I think it's 60 credit hours when they finish," Adair said.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

The district says $14 million of the bond funds have not yet been drawn. Officials plan to wait until next year to assess where the project stands before accessing those remaining funds.

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