Brazos Valley food pantries prepare for the Summer break

Volunteers at the Christian Community Services food pantry are making preparations to help local families in need put food on the table during the summer break.

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Feeding the Summer need: how local food pantries are preparing for the Summer break

Christian Community Services has been feeding neighbors through its food pantry for 26 years. With the rising cost of groceries and school letting out for the summer, they are getting ready to meet the growing need from local families.

"I will be buying more stuff that is kid friendly for the summer," Dennis Saathoff said.

Kenny Graves

Volunteers told me it is the people they serve that keep them coming back to help our neighbors.

"It has absolutely been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," Shannon Castillo said.

"And the people and clients that we work with are so appreciative of everything that they get. It just is a great feeling," Castillo said.

Kenny Graves

The food pantry also hopes to break the stigma that comes with getting help.

"If you're in the need of food which we provide, uh, we're here we're gladly uh give out food to people who come in," Saathoff said.

Kenny Graves

"People come in all the time with their heads down and, you know, I'm like sign in and they're like, ok, I'm so, you know, and by the time they leave, their head is up, they're talking, they're telling you about their day, they're asking how your day is," Castillo said.

Dennis Saathoff

Another option for local families is the Navasota ISD summer feeding program, available in June and July to all kids under 18 that live within the district.

"They can get their breakfast. Kind of a grab and go breakfast type of scenario where they can sit there, uh, in the cafeteria and, and, uh, eat their breakfast as well. So, uh, both breakfast and lunch are available, grab and go options. Usually, we'll have, um, you know, a pretty good turnout. I wouldn't say large numbers, but we'll have folks that take advantage of that," Dr. Stu Musick said.

Kenny Graves

For more information on Christian Community Services, go to: https://www.christiancommunityservices.org/

To learn more about the Navasota ISD Summer Feeding Program, go to: https://www.schoolnutritionandfitness.com/index.php?sid=0709102345360461

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