Branching out: more funding from Texas A&M Forest Service may help land owners 'leaf' Oak Wilt behind

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A devastating fungal disease is silently killing millions of oak trees across Central Texas, but help is now available for property owners battling the spread.

Oak wilt has become one of the most destructive tree diseases in the United States, according to Dr. Demian Gomez with Texas A&M Forest Service. The fungus spreads through two primary methods that make it particularly dangerous for oak populations.

"A little surprising fact about that, oak wilt fungus is it can travel 75 feet a year in the soil," said Bob Arndt from Bob's Tree Farm.

The disease also spreads through tiny sap beetles that carry the fungus from infected trees to healthy ones.

"The other way that this thing can actually spread is through sap beetles. These are very tiny beetles," Gomez said.

Texas A&M Forest Service now offers a cost-share program that pays up to half the cost for removing infected trees or trenching to stop the disease's spread. However, property owners must first learn to identify the signs of infection.

"If you look at the leaf, you're going to see those veins in the middle that are kind of like brown, surrounded by some yellow and then the green tissue," Gomez said.

Property owners replacing removed trees face additional challenges. The soil-borne nature of the fungus means oak trees cannot be replanted in the same location.

"You can't put an oak tree back there. It's not advisable because of the fungus, which is what oak wilt is, becomes soil borne. So, you're gonna have to go with another type of tree," Arndt said.

The investment in tree health extends beyond financial considerations, according to local experts.

"When you invest in a tree, you're not just investing a good amount of money, you're investing your time. You could always spend more money but you don't get your time back and it takes a good 10-20 years to get a decent tree there so you sure don't wanna lose that period of time," Arndt said.

To qualify for funding, property owners need a professional to verify the disease on their land first. Local experts can be found using the 'Find My Forester' tool available online.

