As the Nov. 5 election approaches, Grimes County residents urge neighbors to vote in local races

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County residents are calling on their neighbors to cast their ballots on Nov. 5, urging community members to take part in two contested local races they say will directly affect daily life in the county.

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As the November 5 election approaches, Grimes County residents urge neighbors to vote in local races

The two contested races are Commissioner Precinct 4 and County Judge. The County Judge race features a write-in candidate and the incumbent judge.

Kenny Graves

The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 5. A sample ballot and a list of all Grimes County early voting and Election Day polling locations are available here.

The recent approval of the SpaceX TeraFab project in Grimes County is still fueling debate about local government, drawing renewed attention to the upcoming election cycle.

"Well, it's simple. If you want to have a voice in what's happening with our government, you have to vote. You have to share your opinion," Burt Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Lucy Ybarra said local races carry the greatest weight for voters.

"What carries more weight is your local votes, your local races, because that's where you're going to see the effect happen faster and directly affect you in a quicker manner," Ybarra said.

Kenny Graves

Both Democratic Precinct Chair Karen Shiver and Republican Precinct Chair Stephanie Padgett are pushing residents to back their opinions on social media with action at the ballot box.

Shiver pointed to local government's role in essential services.

"It is our local government that helps create emergency services," Shiver said.

Kenny Graves

She also had a pointed message for those who are vocal online but stay home on Election Day.

"We have a lot of people that will sit in their armchairs and give all kinds of opinions all day long. And my question is not who did you vote for. My question is, did you vote?" Shiver said.

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Padgett echoed that message.

"We have a lot of people who are really good at being on the keyboard and being what we call keyboard warriors, but the reality is if you don't go vote, nothing's actually gonna change. It's gonna stay the same." Padgett said.

Kenny Graves

Bearden agreed that social media activity is no substitute for casting a ballot.

"They're happy to be vocal on social media, but yet they're not making their voice heard where it counts, which is our polls," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Ybarra stressed the significance of the two contested races in shaping the county's future.

"Those directly affect residents in Grimes County. Every single thing that happens. Both of those positions vote in Commissioner's Court. If you don't vote locally, you have no voice in that, so it's very important to show up," Ybarra said.

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