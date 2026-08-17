ANDERSON, Texas (KRHD) — Anderson-Shiro CISD launches early college high school program through Blinn College

Watch the full story here:

Anderson-Shiro CISD launches early college high school program through Blinn College

Anderson-Shiro CISD is offering early college high school classes through Blinn College for the first time this year, allowing students to earn an associate's degree alongside their high school diploma at no cost.

The program, which launched this school year, is designed to take students from their freshman year through graduation. The class of 2030 could leave high school with up to 60 transferable college credits or a full associate's degree.

KXXV

Dr. Sarah Borowicz, ASCISD superintendent, said the program provides a clear academic path for participating students.

"It's really mapped out everything for those students that are in it, starting with their freshman year to earn those credits, and it's at no cost to the student."

ASCISD

Borowicz said the opportunity is one she believes will make a real difference for kids in the district.

"Our students can earn an associate's degree along with their high school diploma at the same time. It's very exciting for our kids."

Kenny Graves

Parents say they welcome the new opportunity for their children and their families.

Cassaundra Klawinsky, a parent, said the program offers financial relief and a competitive advantage.

"And for the families too, you know, it's good for them. It's a lot cheaper than just going off. It gives them a little bit of a head start, so I'm thankful."

Kenny Graves

Fellow parent Monica Hathorn said the program helps students stay focused on their long-term academic goals.

"They're focused on their associate's degree in high school. So when they get out of high school, their college is focused on their course they want to take, the degree they want to focus on."

Kenny Graves

Rodney Floyd, a school board member and parent, said the program eases both the emotional and financial pressures that come with preparing for college.

"You can't believe the stress that goes into preparing for college, the amount of financial gains this gives to be able to do other things such as housing and things when they get there is all things to consider and to be grateful for."

Kenny Graves

The district is also exploring ways to expand the program. Borowicz said future options could include students attending classes directly on the Blinn College campus or having college professors come to the high school.

"There's an opportunity that maybe their junior or senior year, we could actually have them attend some of their classes at Blinn, or have professors come here."

KXXV

Klawinsky said the program reflects broader progress happening across the district.

"We're very proud of how the district is growing leaps and bounds, and we're just very proud of it."

KXXV

For more information about the early college high school program at Anderson-Shiro, visit the ASCISD Early College High School page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

