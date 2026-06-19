A Texas tradition: Anderson holds 86th annual Juneteenth celebration with generations of attendees

Downtown Anderson's Juneteenth celebration marks 86 years of community tradition

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A Texas tradition: Anderson holds 64th annual Juneteenth celebration

Downtown Anderson has hosted an annual Juneteenth celebration for 86 years, making it a lifelong tradition for many in the community.

While Emancipation Day is a newer federal holiday, June 19 — or Juneteenth — has been a cause for celebration in Texas for generations. Anderson began its annual event in 1940.

Kenny Graves

Some residents have been attending the event their entire lives.

Cheryl Raglinball, a local resident, said she has attended for about 61 years.

"Our grandparents brought us to the parade. We used to have big floats in the parade also. So yeah, for about 61 years now," Raglinball said.

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Charles Baker, a local resident, said his connection to the celebration goes back to childhood.

"Ever since I was a little boy, which I started when I was like 7 or 8 years old," Baker said.

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Kayshondra Jones, a local resident, said her attendance spans decades as well.

"At least 40 years. I'm just saying that I can remember, you know, off and on, but a lot more on than off," Jones said.

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Some attendees travel every year to be part of the celebration. Pam Mosie, a Houston resident, said the event has been a family tradition for as long as she can remember.

"As long as I remember from a small child, my mother and father always attended the celebration and all of our family from Houston and surrounding areas will come," Mosie said.

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Residents shared why the event holds such meaning for the community.

"Helps to bring the community together and keep the, uh, what Juneteenth is all about," Raglinball said.

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Jones said the gathering carries deep personal and historical significance.

"Brings a lot of togetherness. You're, you're able to see friends and family members that you haven't seen in a long time, -- and it shows like how far we've come," Jones said.

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Mosie reflected on the history behind the holiday.

"It was unfortunate that it took 2 years for the slaves in Texas to find out that they were free, but I mean it's just a celebration of freedom. Very important for our culture," Mosie said.

The day's festivities concluded with a rodeo at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.

Kenny Graves

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