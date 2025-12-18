A new mission for the old mission: Fighting local hunger in Todd Mission

TODD MISSION, Texas (KRHD) — Todd Mission City Council is moving forward with plans to establish a food pantry at the old mission building next to city hall, addressing what local leaders describe as a desperate need in the community.

A new mission for the mission: Fighting hunger in Todd Mission

"It's something that this part of the county desperately needs," said Ron Taylor, pastor of A Place Of Grace Church.

Mayor Stephen Mensing said the pantry will serve both city residents and the broader surrounding area.

"200 to 300 people within the city, but in the surrounding area, there is a great need for assistance," Mensing said.

Local residents are expressing strong support for the initiative. Braelynn Spawn, a local student, praised the community-focused approach.

"I think it's an amazing idea. I love the idea of us community helping the community and not just thinking for ourselves because God put us on this planet to serve Him and then serve others before ourselves. So I think it's a beautiful idea that we're doing this," Spawn said.

Taylor emphasized how the pantry's location will benefit residents with limited transportation options.

"People that can't drive very far. This would be a tremendous help to so many people here," Taylor said.

City leaders view the food pantry as essential for improving residents' quality of life.

"It's difficult to find food sometimes, and if you can't find food, then you can't have a good life. So we're looking to improve the lives of many people," Mensing said.

The mayor outlined a gradual implementation plan for the pantry.

"This is going to be a crawl walk run process. We are currently able to distribute whatever donations we receive. As the city council supports this initiative, we hope to have this working and more functional in 2026," Mensing said.

The city has established online resources for the food pantry, including a dedicated website and a Facebook page.

