GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Watch the full story here:

A man is dead and another faces murder charges after a shooting on Tuesday in Grimes County

Vicente Yanez is dead after a shooting on County Road 174 in the Keith/Iola area of Grimes County. Richard Butterworth III faces a murder charge in connection with the killing.

Grimes County Sheriff's Office

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call around 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting the incident.

Lt. Robert Moss of the Grimes County Sheriff's Office described what deputies found when they arrived on scene.

"Grimes County deputies responded and found a deceased male on scene and another male restraining a third male. The male that was, was being restrained was detained by Grimes County deputies once they found, once they learned that the decedent was, uh, had passed," Moss said.

Kenny Graves

Investigators say Butterworth shot Yanez during a fight. In addition to the murder charge, Butterworth faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"We called out the, uh, Texas Rangers. Uh, Navasota PD responded, uh, Grimes County DA's Office responded, and we ended up charging that male with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The next of kin has been notified. Um, the suspect's family has, have been notified as well," Moss said.

Grimes County Sheriff's Office

The shooting occurred just minutes from Hillbilly Brew Coffee Shop. Owner Joni Simmons said customers are saddened by the news.

Kenny Graves

"It's just a really sad day. It's just a tragedy, you know, nobody, I don't think anybody really knows what exactly happened, but a life was taken and, uh, you know, we, we don't know the details, but it's just kind of a sad day for our county," Simmons said.

Kenny Graves

The investigation is ongoing.

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