GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The flags across Grimes County fly at half-staff as the community mourns the loss of a local icon.

Watch the full story here:

A legacy of public service: Grimes County honors the memory and legacy of a former Constable

Ann Weaks, who served as a constable and court bailiff for 19 years at the historic courthouse in Anderson, passed away February 12, leaving behind a legacy defined by grit, humor and an unwavering commitment to the law.

Gary Bender

"You know, sum it up best, she was a very free spirited individual, but she took a lot of pride in her job," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said.

Kenny Graves

Weaks was more than just a uniform to those who knew her. She was a mentor, a friend and an example to others in law enforcement.

"And she's helped me get started and all that. Um, she was, she was a character is the best thing I could describe her," retired Constable Dale Schaper said.

Kenny Graves

Her larger-than-life personality made an impression on everyone she met, from fellow officers to community members.

"What I really like to say about Anne, the old saying you can't tell the book by the cover, that's Ann Harrington Weeks," classmate Larry Eickenhorst said.

Kenny Graves

Even in the courtroom, Weaks brought levity to serious situations.

"Jurors would be, tell me how funny she was in jury duty," Sowell said.

Gary Bender

Navasota Assistant Fire Chief Mitch Kroll remembered her infectious personality and ability to connect with people.

"A lot of fun to be around and they truly say I don't think she ever met a stranger, and if she did, she introduced herself loudly enough that you weren't a stranger any longer," Kroll said.

Kenny Graves

Constable Gary Bender of Precincts 3 and 4 described Weaks as having a "larger than life personality" and being "very funny."

Kenny Graves

Constable Blake Jarvis of Precinct 2 said Weaks was always positive and enthusiastic about life.

"Oh well, she's a very personable lady. She was, uh, very, uh, excited, love living life, always happy never seen her sad or or disappointed in anything," Jarvis said.

Kenny Graves

As the community gathers to share stories of her legendary career, one thing is certain: Weaks' impact on Grimes County lives on through the officers she mentored and the lives she touched.

"Won't be anybody else like her I can promise that mama Ann was one special woman," Kroll said.

Current constables say they learned important lessons from Weaks that they will pass on to younger officers, ensuring her legacy continues in law enforcement.

Gary Bender

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.