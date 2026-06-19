A district decision SpaceX Terafab project may hinge on outcome of tax break requests to local school district

SpaceX Terafab tax break decisions loom for two Grimes County school districts
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The Anderson-Shiro and Iola school districts are set to make major decisions about possible tax breaks for the SpaceX Terafab project in Grimes County — and the project may hinge on their approval.
The tax breaks, part of a program known as JETI, are not yet a done deal. Both school boards must hold public hearings and vote on the agreements before July 16.
Iola ISD School Board President Alec Pointer said the boards will weigh the pros and cons before casting their votes.
"There's no agreement that man creates that's going to be all good or all bad. There's good and bad, and we just have to weigh those things," Pointer said.
Unlike county governments, school districts have no authority to negotiate the terms of these agreements. The conditions are set by law.
"If we approve, then SpaceX gets this, then the school district gets this. It's written in law. There's no negotiation," Pointer said.
At Tuesday's Iola school board meeting, information about the proposed tax break was shared with the public. The state comptroller recommended approving the agreements with both districts at the meeting — starting a 30-day clock on the decision timeline.
Local resident Robert Duncan said the board did its part to keep the community informed.
"Well, I thought they did a really wonderful job of trying to get out ahead and inform the public about what's going on and what the impact will be," Duncan said.
"One of the things that we did learn tonight was that the 30 day clock has actually started," Duncan said.
Local resident Debra Morwood also praised the board's transparency.
"Thanks to the school board, they are getting the information out that we need to hear so that we understand what goes on about the recapture and about all the different, uh, buckets that they have that they can pull money into and out of," Morwood said.
Anderson-Shiro CISD Superintendent Dr. Sarah Borowicz encouraged residents to participate in the upcoming public hearings.
"Be there, ask your questions, share your concerns," Borowicz said.
Public hearings and a vote by each school board are scheduled before July 16.
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