A culture of excellence: Navasota Kickstart Kids program gives students the tools to succeed in life

Students at Navasota Junior High are learning more than martial arts through the Kickstart Kids program — they're developing discipline, patience and lifelong friendships.

Master Benjamin Mendez leads the program at the school, bringing together karate instruction and character development for his students.

"I love what I do. I, I love being a teacher. I love being a martial arts instructor. I get to have fun with my kids every single day and I look forward to doing this for years to come," Mendez said.

The Kickstart Kids program was founded by Chuck Norris and President George H.W. Bush. It debuted in 4 schools in 1992 and has since grown to more than 800 students across 58 schools.

Students say the program has shaped how they carry themselves both inside and outside the classroom.

"You know, I've learned a lot of, um, a lot of discipline and, I've learned to have more respect towards older people, and also I've learned to have a lot more patience," Cotton Blair said.

"And it teaches me discipline in the classroom so that way I can get all my work done and I can focus," Isabella Price said.

For freshman Nataile Rylands, the program taught her the value of perseverance.

"I've learned that trial and error is definitely important. Like, when I went to my first competitions, I remember not placing in anything, and that taught me that I needed to be dedicated to what I was doing," Rylands said.

Beyond the physical training, students say the program has helped them build meaningful relationships.

"I've made friends in this Kickstart environment that I talk to daily, and some of the best friends I could ask for," Caedmon Green said.

Rylands said the program also helped steer her toward a more positive peer group.

"I remember I had some bad friends that weren't necessarily a good friend group to be in, but when I joined karate, I feel like my whole friend group changed and I was with people who wanted the best for me and I wanted the best for them," Rylands said.

Mendez said the program's success comes down to a shared belief in the students.

"I think the most impactful part is the belief. I believe in my students. I want them to do well. I know their parents want them to do well, and it's a team effort that we try to create here at the school," Mendez said.

For more information about the Kickstart Kids program at Navasota Junior High, visit the program's Facebook page or kickstartkids.org.

