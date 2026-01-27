NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — When frigid temperatures brought life to a standstill in Navasota, the community didn't just endure — it stepped up.

The Navasota community came together to provide warming shelters during deep freeze.

Watch the full story here:

A community in action: Navasota residents step up to help neighbors during extreme cold

The city transformed public spaces into warm sanctuaries, while local churches opened their doors to ensure no one faced the cold alone.

While Navasota was spared the worst of the recent winter storm, the deep freeze still created challenges for residents. The city quickly established a warming center at the Navasota Center for anyone needing shelter from the dangerous temperatures.

Kenny Graves

"If people lost power, if they just didn't want to run their heating appliances at home, that it was there if they need it," Taylor Hughes said.

Hughes serves as Navasota's Marketing & Communications Director and Public Information Officer.

Kenny Graves

Local faith communities also answered the call. Salem House of Blessings and Miracles, led by pastors with a combined 67 years of service in the community, opened a second warming shelter without hesitation.

Pastor Charles Tompkins viewed the experience as preparation for future emergencies.

"To be a true shelter for the community, there are some things we need to put in place," Tompkins said.

Kenny Graves

The collaborative response impressed community leaders and residents alike. Hughes praised the willingness of neighbors to help with the warming center operations.

"People were prepared to help, wanting to help with the warming center if they could. Really proud of the community and the efforts that everyone put together to keep our residents safe," Hughes said.

Kenny Graves

The crisis brought out the best in people, according to Tompkins.

"People do come together when there is a crisis. There's no color barrier, there's no race barrier. People know we are people and when the need is there, the challenge is met," Tompkins said.

Kenny Graves

Pastor Lupe Ybarra, also with Salem House of Blessings and Miracles, emphasized his church's ongoing commitment to the broader community.

"We're here for the community. We're not just for the church family, but for the whole community. So we're willing to do whatever is asked of us to do," Ybarra said.

Kenny Graves

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Stephen Woodard credited residents for heeding official safety warnings, which made emergency response efforts more effective.

"People actually adhered to their public safety officials' information, and that's what made it easier not only for us but for the community," Woodard said.

With temperatures expected to rise Wednesday, officials believe the worst has passed.

"Hey, like my grandmother used to say, there's a bright side somewhere, the sun is out, and hey, this too shall pass," Woodard said.

Kenny Graves

The Grimes County Road & Bridge Department reports county roads are now drivable, though drivers should use caution on bridges and in shaded areas where ice may still be present.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.