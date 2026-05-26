Neighbors divided over proposed SpaceX TereFab project near Gibbons Creek Reservoir

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A community divided: the proposed SpaceX Terafab Project in Grimes County has supporters and detractors

Neighbors near the Gibbons Creek Reservoir are divided over a proposed SpaceX TereFab project, with some welcoming the potential economic benefits and others worried about the impact on their land, animals, and way of life.

The project represents a $55 billion investment, and residents on both sides of the debate are preparing to make their voices heard ahead of a public hearing on June 3rd.

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Susanna Abney, a resident who recently moved to the area, said she was blindsided by the proposal.

"I was not made aware of anything like this when we were looking to purchase land in this area. Um, it's about 10 minutes from my home, so that's very, very close," Abney said.

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She said the project threatens the lifestyle she sought when she left the city.

"All those things that I got out of the city to enjoy less than a year ago are now threatened to be taken from us. So it's not good," Abney said.

Kenny Graves

She also raised concerns about the environment.

"I'm also concerned about the impact on our animals and on our land," Abney said.

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Not all residents share those concerns. Burt Bearden said he sees potential in the project if it is handled carefully.

"I'm cautiously optimistic. I think it could be a good thing, but we've just got to do it right," Bearden said.

Bearden also pointed to the broader regional appeal the project could create.

"That's going to make a very attractive place for people to come and it's going to continue to grow this area in a good, responsible, positive way is sort of my feeling on it," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Joseph Reznicek, another resident, echoed the economic upside while acknowledging lingering questions.

"You know, chip manufacturers, that's going to keep things working here. So jobs, you know, economic influx to these communities surrounding the area, uh, just an overall benefit," Reznicek said.

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Reznicek said he also has concerns, though he is reserving final judgment.

"Water, environmental impact, noise, I don't think it's really going to bother my cattle too much," Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

He said the upcoming public hearing will be a defining moment.

"I really need to hear what they have to say when they've said it. I'm sure I'll have plenty to say. We'll just have to see what happens. June 3rd is going to be a huge watershed moment for this county," Reznicek said.

Commissioners Court will hold a special meeting this Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. with public comment. The public hearing on the project is scheduled for June 3rd.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

