A bond with the community: Iola ISD puts $59.3M bond before voters on the May 2 ballot

IOLA, Texas (KRHD) — The proposed 2026 school bond would feature spaces for career and technical education and a brand-new high school on land the district already owns. Officials told me the growth trend in the area is the reason for the bond.

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A bond with the community: Iola ISD puts $59.3M bond on the May 2nd ballott

"We're up over 668 kids as of this morning when we pulled our reports. That's the largest we've ever been," Iola ISD Superintendent Jeff Dyer said.

Kenny Graves

"We've already added 20 or 30 kids this year, so we'll be adding even more. So we're, we're seeing a lot of kids move into the district," School Board President Alec Pointer said.

Kenny Graves

"So what we would do is we would build it across by the football field, then we would shift our middle school would go to our high school that's current, uh, in that situation and then we'd expand other grades as needed," Dyer said.

If approved by voters, the new high school and CTE spaces would be open in just a few years.

"It's gonna take about 2 years to build out, so the class of 29 would probably, 29, 30 would probably graduate from that school," Dyer said.

Iola ISD

Neighbors I talked to are in support of the bond, noting it is better to be proactive than reactive with this type of issue.

"I think this bond's very important to this community and our future growth because it's coming, whether we want it to or not," local resident Dr. Kyle Bostick said. "I know our district needs it. I know our kids need it, and I know that the plans that are coming together, and the work that's being done by our school board and by different groups in the community, they've put a lot of thought into the future of our kids,"

Kenny Graves

"It's never gonna be less expensive to build a new school than it is right now," Bostick said.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

