Navasota LP Gas marks 80 years of serving and investing in the community

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A big birthday: local Navasota business celebrating 80 years and three generations serving the area

Navasota LP Gas is celebrating 80 years of serving the community, and the third generation of the founding family is still going strong.

Kenny Graves

The company was started in 1946, and Chad Ross has been running the family business for the past 30 years.

"We try so hard to participate in as many things as we can whether it's fair, little league, little dribblers, all the uh, booster clubs with the different high schools in in the county," Chad Ross said.

Kenny Graves

His brother Dwayne Ross said carrying on what his grandfather built means everything.

"This has been something that my grandfather, my mom's dad started, and that, that's kind of been the biggest thing and just having that opportunity to kind of continue that legacy," Dwayne Ross said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors say the company's presence is felt across the community.

"I can remember their name being on their logos on the little football shirts, just a big impact on the community," local resident Bo Imhoff said.

Kenny Graves

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said the company's support shows up everywhere.

"Everywhere we go, the events we attend, we always see a Navasota LP Gas sponsored table or a, uh, an auction item being purchased by Navasota LP Gas by either Chad or Dwayne," Mize said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Betty Shiflett said the company is a constant presence for the county's youth.

"Navasota LP Gas is the, I guess you'd say backbone of almost every uh youth event," Shiflett said.

"So. Everything that helps the county or helps the youth supports them and even if it's a trickle down effect. They're there — always," Shiflett said.

Kenny Graves

Imhoff said he hopes the family's commitment continues for decades to come.

"I hope that that Chad and his family are here another 80 years. They've been a great asset to the community," Imhoff said.

Kenny Graves

To celebrate the milestone, Navasota LP Gas will hold an open house on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m., followed by a chamber mixer that afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Kenny Graves

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