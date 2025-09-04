Governor Abbott's new directive: no English, no driving a commercial vehicle in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering a zero-tolerance policy for English proficiency among commercial drivers. Gov. Abbott has directed Texas DPS troopers to strictly enforce federal rules requiring commercial drivers to be proficient in English, sparking debate among truckers about safety and fairness.

DPS TRUCKER ENGLISH REQUIREMENT

The zero-tolerance policy means drivers seeking intrastate commercial licenses now face English proficiency requirements, and those who fail could lose the ability to drive commercially in Texas.

Since June, Texas authorities have taken action against 445 commercial drivers for English proficiency violations under the federal law.

David Silmon, an owner and operator for nearly 30 years, supports the enforcement.

"My thoughts, I'm 100% for it," Silmon said.

Silmon believes the policy improves road safety.

"I feel that it makes the roads safer. I don't see how that was — that that is the issue," Silmon said.

Kenny Graves

He argues English proficiency is essential for proper job performance.

"In order to move these vehicles, you need to know, you know, the, uh, read the correct English for direction and everything else. So I mean that my point on it is, you know, it's 100%, uh, reading English," Silmon said.

Driver Ted Cantu also understands the safety aspect but notes not all driving jobs require English knowledge.

"Drivers anywhere should know how to read and write," Cantu said.

Kenny Graves

However, Cantu points out that requirements vary by job type.

"Some jobs require to know and how to read, uh, certain signs, and there's jobs out here that, you know, they're off road that do not require," Cantu said.

Commercial driver Rick Smith believes the issue isn't straightforward.

"It's just not black and white — I think there should be a little bit more — to it," Smith said.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.