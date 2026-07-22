BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is pushing to keep new AI data centers out of rural Texas neighborhoods, saying communities should not bear the cost of their growth.

Bell County farmer Michael Moon said the rapid expansion of data centers in rural areas has caught many off guard.

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Governor Abbott pushes to keep AI data centers out of rural Texas neighborhoods

"It has caught us off guard so bad and it came so fast. Farming and ranching... we're fifth generations. My grandkids are going to be sixth generations. I want my grandkids to be in ag also, but they have to be able to make a living," Moon said.

Moon said he supports the intent behind Abbott's push but questions whether the governor has the power to follow through.

"But the problem is, is that he isn't, he doesn't have the authority to do that. The governor cannot make that happen. He can suggest... whether it happens or not, that's up to the data centers that are going to put these in," Moon said.

Moon said the issue is complicated and the state is not ready for what is coming.

"It creates a mess that we're not prepared for. The state of Texas is not prepared for it," Moon said.

He said the bigger concern is protecting the state's future, particularly its water supply.

"I'm here to fight for our rights because if we don't do it, nobody else is... The minute people can't turn the faucet on and take a shower or get a drink of water, then you'll see things start happening," Moon said.

Moon said now is the time for lawmakers to find common ground.

"We need to look at this really hard. This next legislative session... everybody needs to get together, forget about the parties, and go for the common good of the state," Moon said.

Abbott has said he wants lawmakers to take up the issue during the next legislative session.

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