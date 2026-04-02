Good Friday fundraiser in Central Texas supports first responder families

A lunch break on Friday can help support the families of first responders.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants across the region will donate 10% of all sales on Friday, April 3 to the 100 Club Heart of Texas. The event runs 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is a non-profit organization. It's dedicated to providing financial and emotional help to the families of first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty. The money goes toward things like mortgages, health insurance, and educational scholarships for surviving family members.

"We've been fortunate in McLennan County. We haven't lost a first responder in the line of duty in quite some time. Actually, before the club was ever started was the last thing we have. So we've been very fortunate here, but we saw Officer Garretson taken in the line of duty. It happens and we're prepared to step in when it does," said the Executive Director of the Heart of Texas 100 Club.

The organization held a promotional event Thursday.

For many years, the partnership has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide assistance.