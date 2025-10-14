COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Inside the Healing Garden at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station, a small wooden box filled with books is making a big difference for patients and visitors seeking comfort during difficult times.

Girl Scouts build book nook at Baylor Scott & White to help patients unwind and improve literacy

Two Girl Scouts from Troop 9018 spent a year creating this free little library, designed to give patients more than just a place to sit, but a way to connect through reading.

Ezekiel Ramirez Girl Scouts from Troop 9018, Riley Yates and Caitlyn Lucas showing off the new book nook they created.

"This project is basically like something to give back to the community, to help out in any way," said Riley Yates, a member of Girl Scout Troop 9018.

The book nook allows patients to take a book, find a peaceful spot to read, and return it for others to enjoy. The simple concept addresses a larger community need.

"They can always just open this thing up and take a book, sit down anywhere, read it, and then just put it back so everyone can share," Yates said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Riley Yates pulling out a book from the book nook.

Caitlyn Lucas, also from Troop 9018, hopes the project creates lasting connections among patients.

"For patients to be able to share the books with one another and for them all to have a space to come together," Lucas said when asked about the impact she hopes the book nook will have.

Ezekiel Ramirez The side of the Book Nook, proudly displaying that it was created by Girl Scout Troop 9018.

The initiative comes at a time when literacy challenges affect many Texas communities. Nearly 1 in 5 adults in Texas struggle with basic literacy skills, and in Brazos County, the adult illiteracy rate sits at 14%.

Linda Clark, Chief Operating Officer at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, emphasized the importance of reading access.

Ezekiel Ramirez Linda Clark, Chief Operating Officer at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center shares her thoughts about the new book nook.

"I think that in our country in general we've seen a decline in reading levels," Clark said. "There is a saying that says reading is fundamental, and if you can't read, there's a whole lot of other things you won't be able to do."

Lucas believes the book nook can help address educational gaps for patients who may be missing school or work due to medical treatment.

Ezekiel Ramirez Riley Yates and Caitlyn Lucas showing off some books from inside the book nook.

"They might be missing school or work and might not get the education level that they should be at. So we're hoping that by reading they can continue their literature level," Lucas said.

For Yates, the project represents hope during challenging times for patients undergoing treatment.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up of the book Riley Yates picked.

"Going through a big part of your treatment or anything, we hope this will help them like have a little simple part in their day," Yates said.

The book nook is open for all patients and visitors to enjoy. Clark says it's more than just a spot to sit—it's a way to bring the community together through the power of reading.

Ezekiel Ramirez The 'Girl Scout Promise' posted on the side of the book nook.

