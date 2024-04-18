Gas prices in some parts of Central Texas raise more than 20 cents in a week

Gas prices across Waco, Temple and Killeen are up about 20 cents compared to last week, according to AAA.

The average price in Texas $3.29, seven cents up from last week.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

There are always two things you can count on at the end of April, rising temperatures and rising gas prices.

“It was costing me like $30 bucks but now it’s costing me like $40,” Copperas Cove resident Adam Muniz said.

Prices across Central Texas are back above $3.

Muniz, who uses unleaded and diesel gas, said filling up the tank is brutal.

“I have a diesel truck that I'm spending over $100 bucks and some change to get 25-26 gallons of gas. That to me is ridiculous. Am I in Texas or am I in California?” Muniz said.

Temple resident Felicia Crathers said every extra penny for gas takes its toll.

“It affects me a lot because I have two jobs in two different towns plus I am the only one working. It’s a struggle,” Crathers said.

Energy Economics Professor Ed Hirs with the University of Houston said these changes are due to several factors.

“Part of this is caused by the shift to summer blends. It produces less smog. The other part is that the crude oil prices is in the mid 80s. It might be headed to 90 but that’s up significantly since the beginning of the year,” Hirs said.

Unfortunately, experts said those prices won’t slow down anytime soon. However, gas in the Lone Star state is still lower than the national average which is sitting around $3.67.

At the time of this article's posting, Waco is sitting around $3.33 per gallon for unleaded gas. Temple and Killeen are both average around $3.30.

Experts said you can save gas by driving at slower speeds, traveling with a lighter load and utilizing reward saving programs.