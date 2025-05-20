Funeral procession for Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A funeral procession was held Tuesday, May 20, in honor of Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor, who passed away earlier this month.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Following the service, a procession accompanied Captain Taylor to his final resting place, honoring his service and dedication to the Killeen Fire Department and the community.

Local fire departments, first responders, and members of the public lined the route in tribute to Taylor, who served with distinction and earned the respect of his colleagues over the course of his career.

