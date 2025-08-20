From landfill to lush: How Brazos Valley SWMA uses grass-root innovation to help the environment and taxpayers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency is using grass-roots innovation to help the environment in our area at the Twin Oaks landfill and at the closed Rock Prairie landfill.



Leachate is a liquid that forms when water passes through decomposed trash. BVSWMA has an acre of special Vetiver grass that absorbs and thrives on the Leachate, keeping it away from our groundwater.

At the Twin Oaks landfill, they have installed gas wells to pull the noxious gas out of the ground, sending it through a renewal plant where it is turned into natural gas.

BVSWMA has now eliminated tipping fees in the cities of Bryan and College Station. They have already saved taxpayers over one million dollars.

Watch the full story here:

BVSWMA PROTECTS ENVIRONMENT

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Innovative grass technology protects groundwater at former College Station landfill. The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency is using cutting-edge technology to protect local groundwater at a former landfill site that closed more than a decade ago.

The Rock Prairie Landfill, which shut down in 2010, now looks nothing like its former self.

Where trash once accumulated, visitors today see rolling hills covered in grass, flowers and a lake. But the most innovative feature sits at the top: one acre of special vetiver grass designed to absorb harmful leachate.

"I mean, you drive down Rock Prairie Road and unless you know this used to be a landfill, you would have no idea. It's covered in beautiful grass, flowers, a lake, and now one acre of innovative vetiver grass up at the top," said Abigail Metsch, public relations and multimedia manager with the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency.

"All landfills create leachate. Leachate is the liquid that naturally happens when solid waste begins to decompose and it's progressed by rainwater or other liquids seeping in and leaching down to the bottom," Metsch said.

The vetiver grass serves as a natural filter system, thriving on the contaminated liquid while preventing it from reaching groundwater supplies.

"It loves it. The grass thrives on it and it keeps the contaminants away from our groundwater," Metsch said.

Local resident Katie Day praised the innovative approach to environmental protection.

"It's so amazing that just something as simple as grass can purify our drinking water. It's incredible," Day said.

The agency has also implemented technology at the Twin Oaks Landfill to address harmful gas emissions. When solid waste decomposes, it naturally releases greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide and methane.

"When solid waste starts to decompose, it naturally starts to emit greenhouse gasses. Those gasses contain carbon dioxide, methane, things that are very harmful to the environment," Metsch said.

The waste management agency converts these harmful gases into natural gas, creating a revenue stream that benefits local taxpayers. The program has eliminated tipping fees for the cities of Bryan and College Station, saving more than $1 million in taxpayer dollars.

"We have now been able to eliminate tipping fees for cities of Bryan and College Station," Metsch said.

Day believes the cost savings deserve more public attention.

"So, I think they should advertise that more because it's a wonderful, taxpayer advantage," Day said.

The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency will host a free hazardous household waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a free event for residents of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties.

Residents of the Brazos Valley can visit this rain or shine collection event to dispose of household hazardous wastes such as: lightbulbs, batteries, computers/electronics, chemicals, paints, lawn pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze and more!

PLEASE NOTE: Items that will NOT be accepted include: medications, tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active waste, 55-gallon quantities, medical sharps, empty paint/chemical containers.

**NO COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL BE ACCEPTED**

The event entrance is located on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (next to Veteran’s Park in College Station).

Visit https://twinoakslandfill.com/hhw.asp for a detailed list of accepted materials and directions to the event location.

