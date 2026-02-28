HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Growing up in a small Texas town, Chip Baker sat on his porch and dreamed of something bigger. Today, those dreams are a reality — and he's making it his mission to bring others along with him.

From Hearne to inspiring thousands: How Chip Baker is lifting his community as he climbs

Baker, a Conroe resident and Hearne native, has built a career as a coach, motivational speaker, and author. He is sharing his story as part of Black History Month.

"As a young kid growing up in Hearne sitting on my porch, making my dreams and goals, I never would imagined I would be here," Baker said.

His path wasn't without obstacles. Baker was raised by a single mother, with his father present only from a distance.

"I was raised in a household with a single-parent mom, and so, my father was in my life but just from afar," Baker said. "I tell people, man, my mom was my superhero."

Now, Baker says his purpose is rooted in gratitude — and in giving back what was given to him.

"I've been poured into in my life by some great people that have motivated and inspired me and so in my life I just strive to give that back," Baker said.

When 15ABC asked him which role — coach, speaker, or author — he has enjoyed the most, he didn't hesitate.

"Can I go all of the above?" Baker said.

Despite his accomplishments, Baker says he hasn't lost his hunger.

"I pinch myself every day like, man, I really get to do this," Baker said. "I'm blessed and super fortunate, but I'm also hungry to achieve more, to be an inspiration."

His message to the next generation — especially those who, like him, come from humble beginnings — is one of possibility and perseverance.

"Whatever it is you wanna achieve, do, be, see, experience, like it's possible to do that. You just have to believe that and then put the work in to make it happen," Baker said. "Wherever you come from. Whatever mistakes you've made in your life. Know that you are enough."

Baker says he plans to continue doing what he can to help and inspire others across the community. For more on Baker and his journey, click here.

