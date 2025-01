FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Due to widespread illness, Teague ISD will be closed on Friday, Jan. 31, to clean and disinfect school facilities. Regular classes are set to resume Monday, Feb. 3.

Schools across the country occasionally close to disinfect facilities when widespread illness, such as the flu or other contagious viruses, impacts students and staff. These closures allow for deep cleaning to reduce the spread of germs and create a safer environment for learning.