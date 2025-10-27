Man dies after officer-involved-shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KXXV) — Fairfield police say a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning following a roadside incident that began with a welfare check.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 200 block of County Road 606. Officers on patrol stopped to check on a woman who was walking in the middle of the roadway.

While speaking with the woman, police say a man driving a pickup truck drove out of an oil field location and hit a Fairfield patrol vehicle head-on.

Police say a man exited the truck and during the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, hitting the man.

The man was taken to Freestone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Fairfield Police Department said it is cooperating fully with the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation. Officials said additional details will be released as they become available.