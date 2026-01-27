DPS: Suspected drunk driver crashes into TxDOT truck in Freestone County

TEAGUE, Texas (KXXV) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Texas Department of Transportation utility truck Monday night in Freestone County.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on US 84 near FM 1366, northwest of Teague, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said a Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound rear-ended the TxDOT truck. The driver of the Highlander was partially ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

DPS troopers suspect impaired driving may have been a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

