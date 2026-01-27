Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DPS: Suspected drunk driver crashes into TxDOT truck in Freestone County

KXXV
TEAGUE, Texas (KXXV) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Texas Department of Transportation utility truck Monday night in Freestone County.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on US 84 near FM 1366, northwest of Teague, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said a Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound rear-ended the TxDOT truck. The driver of the Highlander was partially ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

DPS troopers suspect impaired driving may have been a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
