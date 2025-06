TEAGUE, Texas (KXXV) — The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid a stretch of Highway 84 following a fatal accident that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The crash happened west of Teague, prompting the closure of Highway 84 between County Road 866 and Farm-to-Market Road 80.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the highway "will be shut down due to a fatality accident" and advised motorists to seek alternate routes.