1-acre garden expanding to feed thousands more Texans per month

DONIE, Texas — Dewey Prairie Garden is expanding from one acre to 10, thanks to NRG donating nine acres of land to feed more Texans.

The one-acre garden feeds two-thousand Texans in one month alone.

Debbie Glaze, manager of Dewey Prairie Garden, hopes to feed over 10,000 Texans per month with the expansion.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This is the second year of putting food out,” Glaze said.

Debbie Glaze is going on her third year as manager of NRG’s Dewey Prairie Garden.

The one-acre garden feeds 2,000 Texans per month.

“How do you guys grow that much food for so many people?” 25 News' Heather Healy asks.

“The more we grow, it’s more like an added benefit to the boxer already picking up, because they don’t get much produce unless someone donates with whatever the food pantries can get," Glaze said.

"We supply greens, any kind of leafy vegetables, root vegetables — just whatever we can to supplement."

The garden is growing from one acre to 10, – with NRG donating nine acres through the nonprofit Texas by Nature to feed even more.

“We’re going to make it more sustainable and larger, and we’re going to make it and put out more,” Glaze said.

This will making more of an impact for Texans in need.

“There’s so many people — you really don’t realize it until you actually see the people that’s picking up the food, or they’re excited," Glaze said.

"You don’t realize how much homelessness and hunger there is out there."

"It shows me what we’re doing must count or we wouldn’t be expanding, and feeding that many more people makes me feel like what I’m doing makes a difference."