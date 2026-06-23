FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Donnie Samford is asking the City of Franklin to install stop signs at the intersection of Ripley and Glass Street, saying drivers regularly pass through without slowing down.

Ezekiel Ramirez Donnie Samford is asking the city of Franklin to install stop signs at the intersection of Ripley and Glass Street.

Watch the full story here:

Franklin resident pushes for stop signs at Ripley and Glass Street intersection

Samford brought the request to a recent city council meeting, warning that the lack of traffic control at the intersection poses a danger to the people who live nearby.

"Why wait till something happens, then, oh, we should have done something. Do it now." Samford said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Donnie Samford at a recent Franklin City Council meeting.

He described watching vehicles come down a hill and pass through the intersection without stopping.

"I've watched them come off that hill up yonder and come through here and never stop for 2446 right over that hump and keep on going, so that's dangerous," Samford said.

"And there's no stop sign on either side, no stop signs, nowhere." Samford said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin resident Donnie Samford speaks with 15 ABC about concerns over speeding drivers in the neighborhood.

Samford said his biggest concern is the children in the neighborhood.

"The kids can run across that street at any time." Samford said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Toys from local kids in the neighborhood.

When asked why he took it upon himself to bring the issue forward, Samford pointed to his own family.

"I got kids. I got grandkids. And my grandkids come over once in a while they wanna play. I got great grandkids. There's grandparents out here and there's mom and dad's out here that got kids. They don't want none to get hurt." Samford said.

City council members agreed to move forward with the request, pending final approval. The council may also consider adding other traffic safety signs in the area.

"I appreciate the City of Franklin. I appreciate them working with me on this," Samford said.

"I'm trying to stop a lot of stuff from happening and one little stop sign could do it." Samford said.

There is no set timeline for when the stop signs could be installed. 15 ABC will continue following this story and provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.