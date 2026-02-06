FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — A Franklin resident's concerns about speeding on West Morehead Street led to a significant safety change in her neighborhood.

Franklin resident helps reduce speed limit on dangerous West Morehead Street

Patricia Small has lived on West Morehead Street for six years, watching what she describes as one close call after another on the narrow road that many drivers use as a cut-through.

"It's sort of horrifying. That's what it is," Small said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Patricia Small talking about West Morehead Street in Franklin.

Small said the street presents multiple safety challenges for drivers and residents alike.

"It's not really a two-lane street. It's sort of a lane that turned into a road with pavement on it," Small said.

After years of witnessing dangerous driving conditions, Small and her husband Bob decided to take action by asking the city to lower the speed limit.

Ezekiel Ramirez The agenda item Franklin City Council approved.

"We have a very dangerous corner down here, and people don't really pay attention to the 25 mile an hour limit on Gay Street, so they're full of speed when they come around that corner and we see it," Small said.

The road's narrow width and tight sightlines make it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic until it may be too late, according to Small.

Ezekiel Ramirez West Morehead Street in Franklin.

"Where the white mailbox is showing, that's where our street intersects. You can't see it from either direction on West Morehead," Small said.

Small said her biggest fear was that the dangerous conditions would lead to a serious accident.

"That we would have a very terrific accident and worse than that someone would be killed," Small said.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC driving on West Morehead Street in Franklin.

The city has now reduced the speed limit on West Morehead Street to 15 mph, a change Small hopes will improve safety for everyone who uses the road.

"Many school children, working people, animals, it's a very active street, and we just hope this will slow it down," Small said.

Ezekiel Ramirez West Morehead Street in Franklin.

Small accomplished the speed reduction by speaking at a Franklin city council meeting. She believes community members have a responsibility to advocate for safety improvements.

"Well, I think it's just left up to us to do it. And that's why my husband spoke out. Who does speak out? You know, somebody has to," Small said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.