Fourth of July 2024: Where to find fireworks shows and events in Central Texas!

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Fireworks shows are a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July — check out the list below to find shows and events in your Central Texas neighborhoods!

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show - Crossroads Park at 1020 Research Parkway in Temple

Celebrate Independence Day with the City of Temple at the 26th Annual H-E-B 4th of July Fireworks Show! Park guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets for viewing of the fireworks. There is a no smoking policy in all City of Temple parks and no fireworks are allowed within city limits.

Schedule of Events:



6 p.m. - Event begins

7 p.m. - Trick Shot, a five-piece Austin, Texas-based variety cover band

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks show begins with a new drone show introduction provided by Texell Credit Union

"Fourth On The Brazos" Celebration - Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium in Waco

Admission to Fourth on the Brazos is free — fireworks will be launched over the river between Touchdown Alley and the Ferrell Center, providing excellent views from both sides of the river, the Ferrell Center, and various locations around the Baylor University campus. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Portable coolers with outside food and drinks are allowed, but glass bottles and containers are prohibited. Bag check stations will be located at all entrances, and a clear bag policy will be enforced to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees. For more information, click here.

Schedule of Events:



6 p.m. – Event opens with food and drink vendors

6:30 p.m. – DJ Eddie Rose

7:30 p.m. – Former Journey lead vocalist Steve Augeri

9:10 p.m. – Patriotic ceremony by the Waco Community Band

9:15 p.m. – H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza

Saturday, July 6

Red, White and Blue Music Festival - Historic Downtown Killeen at 200 East Avenue D from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Coolers are not allowed at the festival, but there will be a free water station, as well as a cooling area. Attendees are not permitted to bring pets to the event, with the exception of service animals. There will be plenty of parking around the festival area — please do not park on the railroad tracks. For more information, click here.

Schedule of Events:

