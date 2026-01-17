Former Texas A&M football star Terrance "Chet" Brooks passes away after battle with cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Terrance "Chet" Brooks, the former Texas A&M football standout credited with coining the nickname "Wrecking Crew" for the Aggie defense, dies after battling cancer.

Brooks, who played safety for the Aggies from 1984-87, was a four-year Letterman who earned All-Southwest Conference and All-American honors. He helped lead Texas A&M to three consecutive Southwest Conference Championships from 1985-87 and three straight Cotton Bowl appearances.

The Dallas Carter High School graduate was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1988 NFL draft and went on to win two Super Bowl championships with the team. Brooks earned All-Madden team recognition in 1989.

Brooks was born Jan. 1, 1966 in Midland. He was inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

