Former local Tank Commander writes book to teach children resiliency

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Brian Scheel is a West Pointe Graduate and former army Tank Commander.

These days, he's studying for his PhD in Clinical Psychology — both roads which led him to write a children's book called "Tanker Tots."

The book shows kids in our community resiliency and the importance of working as a diverse team.

It's based on real-life lessons he learned in the based on real lessons he learned in the field as a soldier.

He turned to writing the book after noticing many first responders were former military who left the service with PTSD and addiction issues.

"When you make a mistake, it's kind of how you perceive it that really matters about your growth moving forward," Scheel said.

"Mistakes are sometimes the best teachers so you can either review the mistake as a reflection of your own identity and choose to react to something."

As a Tank Commander, Scheel dedicated parts of his book to his unit 'The First Cav' based out of Fort Cavazos.

He was honored on post for his military achievements and for the message he's sharing through his book.