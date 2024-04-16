Family-owned Waco business set to open new location in Temple later this month

Helados La Azteca is opening a new location in Temple

The Garcia family opened the business during the late 1990s

The Temple location is set to open April 26th

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Every week the Garcia Family spends hours and hours at Helados La Azteca making hundreds of Mexican-style popsicles, known as paletas.

“After so long of doing this, it’s like an everyday ritual,” Garcia said.

It’s a tradition Eduardo Garcia and his family have done since his father opened their family-owned and operated business in the late 90s at their location off Franklin Avenue.

“We used to manufacture popsicles for stores in Dallas and bulk buyers. Then that’s when we started leaning more towards popsicles and soft served ice cream in the front,” Garcia said.

Since then, they’ve opened three locations in Waco and some locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area serving fruit cups, popsicles and more.

“We’re started looking for new things to add like candy and piñatas as well,” Garcia said.

Now they’re looking to open another location in Temple.

“I started stopping there and I started seeing the community and like the people there and it’s growing. There’s a lot of potential in Temple,” Garcia said.

Eduardo said they’re hoping to expand their Mexican tradition and business across Central Texas. He said they plan to open their Temple Location up on April 26th.