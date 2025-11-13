Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Falls County

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Falls County sheriff's deputy seized more than five pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Rosebud early Wednesday morning.

The deputy stopped a vehicle for displaying expired registration and saw indicators of criminal activity during the stop, prompting a probable-cause search of the vehicle, according to a press release from the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The search uncovered more than five pounds of marijuana along with associated packaging materials commonly used in the distribution of narcotics.

The driver was arrested without incident. The suspect's identity is being withheld pending formal charges. The driver is expected to face charges of possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds, which is a felony under Texas law.

Sheriff Jason Campbell praised the deputy's work in a statement.

"This is another example of our deputies remaining alert and attentive during routine enforcement activity," Campbell said. "Their diligence keeps dangerous drugs off our streets and helps protect communities throughout Falls County."

The case remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.