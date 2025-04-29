Marlin water treatment plant reports electronic issues, repairs underway

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin is currently responding to electronic issues at its water treatment plant, officials announced Tuesday.

A repair technician is en route to assist with diagnostics and necessary repairs.

As a precaution, the city has notified the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Falls County Office of Emergency Management to ensure coordinated support and communication.

Officials have not indicated whether water service has been affected, but residents are encouraged to stay updated through official city channels.