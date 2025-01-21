Marlin Texas issues Boil Water Notice due to low pressure

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has mandated that the City of Marlin inform residents to boil their water before consumption, following a drop in water pressure below 20 PSI. Residents are advised to use bottled water from reliable sources during this period.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.