Marlin police officer terminated following recent arrest, internal affairs investigation

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Police Chief James Hommel announced the termination of Officer Bernard Ketter following an internal affairs investigation after his arrest on Oct. 23.

Chief Hommel said in a press release on Tuesday that the Marlin Police Department placed Officer Ketter on suspension with pay on Oct. 24, pending the results of an internal affairs investigation.

The investigation was immediately initiated in accordance with the police department's policy.

Officer Ketter's conduct during the Oct. 23 incident did not meet the standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity required of a sworn police officer, the internal affairs investigation found.

As a result, Officer Ketter's employment with the Marlin Police Department was terminated on Oct. 27, 2025.

"The behavior displayed during this incident does not reflect the values, integrity, or expectations of the Marlin Police Department. our officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism, both on and off duty. Actions that compromise public trust and the reputation of this department will not be tolerated." - Chief James Hommel

Texas DPS sent out a statement after the incident with Ketter: