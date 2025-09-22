Marlin moving forward with replacing former city manager

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin is set to take steps this week replacing the former city manager.

An agenda for the September 25 meeting shows council members are set to discuss a separate agreement for the position.

In June, the council voted to terminate then City Manager Elza Daviss. She had been in the role less than a year.

According to the agenda, the council could also hold interviews for candidates looking to fill the position.

Following a closed session to discuss the issues, the council is expected to publicly address the steps being taken.

