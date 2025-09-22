Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFalls CountyMarlin

Actions

Marlin moving forward with replacing former city manager

Marlin City Council
Madison Myers
Marlin City Council
Posted

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin is set to take steps this week replacing the former city manager.

An agenda for the September 25 meeting shows council members are set to discuss a separate agreement for the position.

In June, the council voted to terminate then City Manager Elza Daviss. She had been in the role less than a year.

According to the agenda, the council could also hold interviews for candidates looking to fill the position.

Following a closed session to discuss the issues, the council is expected to publicly address the steps being taken.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood