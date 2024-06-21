Marlin ISD Superintendent named 2024 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson has been named the 2024 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year, and is a regional nominee for Texas Superintendent of the Year.

He was nominated by the Marlin ISD Board of Managers and selected from a slate of candidates by a committee of Region 12 area school board members.

Marlin ISD, 25 News

“Region 12 is privileged to have exceptional leaders who are paving the way for excellence in education,” said Executive Director of Education Service Center Region 12, Kenny Berry.

“It is a true honor to acknowledge Dr. Darryl J. Henson for his outstanding leadership and commitment to public education — his work in Marlin ISD is positively impacting the lives of students and the community.”

According to the district, Henson has served as superintendent of Marlin ISD since 2020 and has served as an educator for a total of 18 years.

Prior to joining Marlin ISD, Henson served as the Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership at Cedar Hill ISD — he has also worked for Houston ISD, Ysleta ISD, Lockhart ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Austin ISD.

“Having worked alongside Dr. Henson since May 2020, I’ve come to admire the leadership, ethical and personal qualities he possesses,” said President of the Marlin ISD Board of Managers, Billy Johnson.

“His relentlessness to ensure that all students receive a quality education and that the narrative of our district and community change forever make him an ideal candidate for Superintendent of the Year.”