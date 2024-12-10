City of Marlin under 'boil water advisory' & Marlin ISD closes campuses

UPDATE

The City of Marlin is now under a boil water advisory.

"Currently, we cannot provide a definite deadline for repairs — our crews are currently working to locate and repair leaks in our water distribution system," the city said on Facebook at around 8:20 on Tuesday morning.

"It was believed that we had found the source of the pressure loss and corrected it; however, it is evident that there are additional issues that will need to be identified and addressed."

The city is encouraging all citizens and businesses to practice water conservation until pressure is restored.

"Conservation measures include temporary interruption of lawn irrigation and vehicle washing," the city said.

The city is asking all citizens to report potential water leaks by calling or visiting the City Water Office at City Hall — dial (254) 883-1450 and select the voicemail "water office".

ORIGINAL STORY

According to Marlin ISD on Facebook, with a decrease in water pressure affecting "the entire city of Marlin" on Tuesday morning, officials are closing all district campuses.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities — we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary," the district said.

There are also reports of no water at various residences within the City of Marlin.

There is also a Marlin City Council meeting set for tonight at 6 p.m. where officials will consider raising water rates by 25 percent.

25 News will provide updates, information, and additional details regarding this situation as they become available.