Major deadly crash on Highway 6 near Falls and McLennan County lines

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A major fatality crash on Highway 6, south of Reisel and near the McLennan County line occurred Tuesday afternoon, Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell said.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office says the crash involves a wrong way driver and an 18-wheeler, resulting in multiple deaths.

Fire crews are on scene and the sheriff's office says Highway 6 will be shutdown for an undetermined amount of time.

This is a developing story and will update you on air and online as we learn more information.

