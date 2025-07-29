Lott shares notice, and solution, for trace mineral in drinking water

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Lott shared a notice Tuesday about manganese in drinking water coming from the Doc Curb water treatment plant.

The notice from the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation (CTWSC) says the trace mineral can make the color of the tap water change, but says it is safe.

The CTWSC has signed a contract with a company to address the problem by installing a chlorine dioxide generator to help filter out the manganese. Installation has already started at the corporation hopes to have it operational by August 15.