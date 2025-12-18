Electric scooter and bike injuries rise at Texas A&M, prompting safety concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Electric bike and scooter injuries are on the rise at Texas A&M University this semester, according to campus police, leaving students concerned about safety on campus.

A couple of weeks ago, 15 ABC reported on a spike in electric bike and scooter thefts.

Now, university police are warning about increasing injuries from the same vehicles, putting campus safety in the spotlight.

"My brother actually goes here too, and he got an injury like a couple weeks ago," said Anneliese Weisman, a Texas A&M student.

Weisman said her brother was wearing a helmet while riding his scooter, but the other person involved in the accident was not and "got hurt pretty badly."

Texas A&M University Police tell 15ABC similar stories are becoming more common this semester. While officers didn't share exact numbers, they confirmed that injuries involving bikes and electric scooters are rising.

"It's really quite concerning, but it's not really that surprising," Weisman said.

Mary Song, another Texas A&M student, echoed those concerns.

"It's kind of concerning, it's like sad that there's been more injuries," Song said.

Police say following basic traffic laws and safety guidelines could prevent many of these crashes. They recommend stopping at stop signs, slowing down at crosswalks and wearing helmets.

"We obviously share the roadways and the sidewalks with each other, so it's really important that we're considerate, courteous, and respectful to each other," said Robert Leseth with the Texas A&M University Police Department.

Police also stress the importance of wearing helmets, staying off phones, limiting headphone use and checking brakes and tires before riding.

"I think it's very important if we're following the rules, policies, and regulations," Leseth said.

Students like Song and Weisman say safety on campus is a shared responsibility that starts with looking out for each other.

"I think that's like one of the most important things," Song said.

Song added that increased awareness could lead to better safety practices.

"Hopefully the more people know, like, the more they'll be aware and will be more invested in keeping each other safe on campus," Song said.

Weisman emphasized the need for students to encourage each other to prioritize safety.

"College students aren't really known for being the most safe, so I feel like it's really important that we encourage each other to constantly watch our backs," Weisman said.

Students are encouraged to visit the Texas A&M Transportation website for information on scooter and bicycle laws. Anyone needing to report injuries should call University Police at 979-845-2345.

