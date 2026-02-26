COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — More than 70 electric bikes and scooters have been stolen on the Texas A&M University campus since November, and university police say thefts are up 26 percent from 2024 to 2025.

Ezekiel Ramirez A Texas A&M student riding an electric scooter on campus.

Watch the full story here:

Electric bike and scooter thefts keep climbing at Texas A&M, police urge prevention

University police have been posting on social media about repeated scooter and bike thefts as the numbers continue to climb. Officers say thieves target scooters and bikes that are left unlocked, and they are urging students to use strong locks, engrave serial numbers, and report suspicious activity.

Texas A&M University Police Some of the recent Facebook posts the Texas A&M University Police has been posting about electric bike and scooter thefts.

Nicholas Mathew, a Texas A&M student, said he has seen the problem up close.

"Honestly it's not that surprising to me because I have a whole bunch of friends that have lost their bikes too," Mathew said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Nicholas Mathew shares his thoughts about the recent electric bike and scooter thefts with 15 ABC.

Mathew said he was nearly a victim himself.

"Someone tried stealing my bike and like I caught it midway because I put an air tag in it," Mathew said.

Fellow student Jeb Wright said the volume of incidents has been hard to ignore.

"I see the Texas A&M police report emails of scooters being stolen multiple times a day. And yeah, it's a problem here for sure," Wright said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Jeb Wright shares his thoughts about the recent electric bike and scooter thefts with 15 ABC.

Wright said the physical evidence of the thefts is visible around campus.

"I've seen a bunch of bike locks by these bike racks just on the ground, cut," Wright said. "It is something to worry about."

Ezekiel Ramirez More than 70 electric bikes and scooters have been stolen on the Texas A&M University campus since November.

When 15 ABC asked Mathew what he thought about the problem continuing, he pointed to the university's honor code.

"Well, an Aggie should not lie, steal, or cheat, so if you do that, just please stop," Mathew said.

Ezekiel Ramirez University Police say thefts are up 26 percent from 2024 to 2025.

University Police Department's Robert Leseth said the department's goal goes beyond awareness.

"We just want to help our students take those preventative measures to safeguard their equipment," Leseth said.

Ezekiel Ramirez University Police Department's Robert Leseth shares his thoughts about the recent electric bike and scooter thefts with 15 ABC.

"I hope that on top of that we can stop people from stealing bikes, but also, you know, help our community, help them recover their equipment, and pursue justice," Leseth said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Texas A&M University Police at 979-845-2345.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.