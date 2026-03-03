Election Day in Central Texas: Accepted IDs at the polls and what to do if you don't have one

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Voting is underway in the March primary, and before heading to the polls, Central Texas voters need to make sure they have the right identification in hand.

In McLennan County, the elections administrator said the smoothest way to keep lines moving is to show up prepared.

Watch Full story here:

What to bring on Election Day in Central Texas: Accepted IDs and what to do if you don't have one

"You will need to bring one of the 7 acceptable forms of ID. Most people use a Texas driver's license," Jared Goldsmith said.

Texas maintains a full list of acceptable identification options for voting at TexasVotes.org. The 7 accepted forms of ID include a Texas driver's license, passport, and a Texas Handgun License issued by the Department of Public Safety.

What if you do not have one of the acceptable photo IDs? Texas provides an alternate path at the polls.

"If the voter does not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of ID, there are some supplemental forms available like a utility bill or like an out of state driver's license that could be used as well. The voter will need to fill out what's called a reasonable impediment declaration. The poll workers will have that, which is basically them swearing they are who they are and the reason they don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of ID," Goldsmith said.

If you are unsure what to bring or have questions, local elections administrators say to check your county's website. If you still cannot find the answers you are looking for, you can call the elections department directly.

Within the first two hours of voting Tuesday in Bell County, more than 2,150 voters checked in to cast their ballots. Of those, 1,173 have been Republicans, and 977 have been Democrats.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

