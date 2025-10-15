Drivers ignore no-left-turn signs at College Station elementary school, raising safety concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Some drivers continue to make illegal left turns during school hours at Rock Prairie Elementary School in College Station, despite clear signage prohibiting the maneuver, creating safety concerns for students and frustrating neighbors.

"We've got this street sign posted here just says on school days, no left turns from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and so that kind of covers the drop-off line in the morning. And then the same thing after school. So, we've got a no left turn from 2:30 to 4, and that covers our pickup line," Austin Dunson with College Station ISD said.

Even with the signs clearly posted, some drivers still make the illegal left turn, creating safety concerns and frustrating neighbors.

"We understand that that sometimes, you know, this is a more convenient path, but we do have to keep the safety piece of it in mind, and be mindful," Dunson said.

The district redesigned the school's car rider line using 2023 bond funds, adding a wider driveway and a new traffic system to ease congestion. However, district leaders say the system only works if everyone follows the new plan.

College Station resident Joe Martin believes following traffic rules is a community responsibility.

"It's a responsibility we all have, right, to do what we can to make things safe for everybody," Martin said.

Martin described ignoring the traffic signs as selfish behavior that detracts from community safety.

"Well, I mean, it's kind of a selfish thing because it does detract from safety and so we all have to do our part, even if it's a little inconvenient," Martin said.

The district is asking neighbors to look beyond convenience and put the community first.

"We all have to think about the implications of all the decisions that we make and how they're gonna impact the safety of our schools," Dunson said.

Martin hopes residents will continue following the established traffic patterns for the benefit of students.

"I hope people will just continue to try to follow the rules and use the setup the way they have it. I think it'll be better for the kids," Martin said.

College Station ISD officials say they're open to adding an officer at the location to boost safety, but they're urging neighbors to follow the rules to keep both residents and students safe at all times.

